Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 07
Sounds of Kingman kicks off with local bands

Members of the Kingman Middle School Band, shown above during a practice session, will be among the performers when the Sounds of Kingman opens its 11th outdoor concert season on Sunday, April 18. (Kingman Middle School courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 6, 2021 2:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – The actual program is still being put together, but over 30 local performers from the Kingman Unified School District and the Kingman community will be featured for the opening of the 11th season of the Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park Series.

The concert is free and open to all ages. It is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in Metcalfe Park, 315 W Beale St. The organizers advise attendees to bring blankets and chairs.

“We are having five different entities participating so we are still getting everything organized,” said Julie Gragg, responsible for the project.

Gragg is Kingman Middle School band director and the Kingman Concert Band conductor. “The highlights will be our student musicians and our community band.”

There will be a jazz combo of five-to-seven students from Kingman High School, and about 10 students from Kingman Middle School, Gragg told the Miner.

“We are waiting to hear from White Cliffs and Lee Williams,” Gragg said.

There will also be about seven duos and trios from the Kingman Concert Band, which is a community band.

For more information, visit http://www.soundsofkingman.com and http://www.kingmanconcertband.com.

