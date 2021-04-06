Sounds of Kingman kicks off with local bands
KINGMAN – The actual program is still being put together, but over 30 local performers from the Kingman Unified School District and the Kingman community will be featured for the opening of the 11th season of the Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park Series.
The concert is free and open to all ages. It is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in Metcalfe Park, 315 W Beale St. The organizers advise attendees to bring blankets and chairs.
“We are having five different entities participating so we are still getting everything organized,” said Julie Gragg, responsible for the project.
Gragg is Kingman Middle School band director and the Kingman Concert Band conductor. “The highlights will be our student musicians and our community band.”
There will be a jazz combo of five-to-seven students from Kingman High School, and about 10 students from Kingman Middle School, Gragg told the Miner.
“We are waiting to hear from White Cliffs and Lee Williams,” Gragg said.
There will also be about seven duos and trios from the Kingman Concert Band, which is a community band.
For more information, visit http://www.soundsofkingman.com and http://www.kingmanconcertband.com.
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Obituary
- Kingman man facing charges for alleged escape attempt
- Kingman Farmers Market to open in new location
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Downwinders: For long-time Kingman residents, the long wait for compensation may be over
- Kingman’s Anthony Charles Hall arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Obituary
- Kingman man arrested on drug, weapon charges
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Kingman couple opens tea shop so their granddaughter can dance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: