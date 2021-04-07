Kingman softball squad stays unbeaten with 5-2 win over Wickenburg

KINGMAN - Senior pitcher Lilianna Valdivia threw a three-hitter and struck out 10 batters as the Kingman High School Lady Bulldogs softball squad stayed perfect at 7-0 with a 5-2 win over Wickenburg on Tuesday, April 6.

“She absolutely dominated that game,” Kingman head coach Craig Lee said of Valdivia. “Location, her drop ball was where it needed to be. She stays composed no matter the situation.”

Of the 11 batters Valdivia didn’t fan, six of the putouts were recorded by the pitcher herself, including a double play she engineered after snagging a line drive destined to be a base hit and catching the runner off first.

Sophomore leadoff hitter Amber Lopez led Kingman on offense with a triple down the left-field line and a bunt single. She scored twice.

Senior Allie Cazarez added a two-run single, while Ashley Hartman, Brooke Carter, Faith BeKolay and Valdivia also hit safely. Valdivia stole three bases.

Kingman clean-up hitter junior Maddy Chamberlain, who had homered in the previous four games, was walked four times, twice intentionally.

The teams play again at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 9 in Wickenburg. The Lady Wranglers slipped to 3-6.

Baseball

Bagdad 4, Kingman Academy 0

KINGMAN - Connor Watson threw a four-hit shutout to lead visiting Bagdad to a 4-0 win over Kingman Academy in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 6.

Bagdad broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, then added two more in the top of the sixth to seal the win.

Senior Isaac Bridges, juniors Kaden Hatchel and Alexander Blanton, and sophomore Gauge Short hit safely for the Tigers, who slipped to 3-4 on the season with the loss. Bagdad improved to 7-1.

Academy will host Arizona Lutheran at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 9 at Southside Park in Kingman.

Wickenburg 9, Kingman 7

KINGMAN – Senior Daniel Oliver hit a two-run homer and the Kingman High School baseball team battled back from an 8-3 deficit only to fall 9-7 to visiting Wickenburg on Tuesday, April 6.

Kingman, which fell to 2-6 for the season with a third consecutive loss, had eight hits in all, including three for extra bases.

Senior Coleton Padilla doubled, singled, scored twice and drove home a run for the Bulldogs, while junior Zach McCray had two singles, two runs scored and an RBI. Senior David Lopez added a double to the Kingman attack.

The teams will play again in Wickenburg at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Softball

Bagdad 10, Kingman 9

KINGMAN – Despite pounding out 16 hits, including six for extra bases, the Kingman Academy High School girls softball team lost 10-9 to visiting Bagdad on Tuesday, April 6.

Kingman Academy scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 9-7 lead, but Bagdad answered with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Kingman Academy senior Lynsey Day had three hits, including two doubles. She scored twice, and had two RBIs.

Senior Kiley Holloway and junior Abbie Bean contributed three hits each for the Lady Tigers, while junior Ammerisa Benson and sophomore Samantha Ogborn had two hits apiece. Holloway, Benson, junior Maliah Gardner and senior Oreauna Holland stroked doubles.

Kingman Academy, which slipped to 3-4 with the loss, hosts Arizona Lutheran at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 9 at Southside Park in Kingman.

Boys Tennis

Basis Flagstaff 9, Kingman 0

FLAGSTAFF – Basis Flagstaff swept Kingman 9-0 in a boys high school tennis match on Tuesday, April 6.

For Kingman, No. 1 doubles players senior Jason Marquez and freshman Zachary Haliburton came the closest to posting a win, falling 8-5.

Kingman (1-2) will try again at Anthem Prep at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Basis Flagstaff improved to 2-2.

Girls Tennis

Basis Flagstaff 9, Kingman 0

Flagstaff - Basis Flagstaff beat visiting Kingman 9-0 in girls high school tennis action on Tuesday, April 6.

Kingman fell to 1-4. Basis Flagstaff improved to 4-1.

Kingman plays next at Anthem Prep at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8.