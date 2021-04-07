Mohave County reaches 20,000 COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – More than 20,000 Mohave County residents have now been infected by the coronavirus since the first case was reported on March 24, 2020.

The county eclipsed the dubious milestone when the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 12 new cases COVID-19, but no additional deaths, on Tuesday, April 6. The number of new coronavirus cases continues to subside, and the number of county residents vaccinated against the virus continues to grow.

Just four of the 12 new cases were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service. Two were children or infants ages 0-10. There was also one case each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age brackets, which are often more susceptible to complications from the virus.

Bullhead City experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with five, while three cases were logged in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped dramatically after peaking in January at more than 1,000 per week, according to county health data. The case count then plateaued at about 200 per week, but is falling again, even as the number of statewide cases is rising again.

There have been 59 new cases and one death reported in the county in the four-day span between noon on Friday, April 2 and noon on Tuesday.

There were 130 new cases and five deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 25 and noon on Thursday, April 1. That compares to 214 new cases and 10 deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Thursday, March 25; and 212 cases and 11 deaths between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 176 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 147, Lake Havasu City with 146, Fort Mohave with 48, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,904 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,920 for Bullhead City, 4,466 for Kingman, 1,622 for Fort Mohave, 1,098 for Golden Valley, 748 for Mohave Valley and 443 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 140 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 37 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,437 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,013 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,252 cases in the county. The county had reported a total of 19,988 cases on Monday, but increased the total to 20,013 on Tuesday after adding 12 cases. The county counts 597 deaths, while the state reports 691. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, April 6 there were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 343 new tests for a positivity rate of 4%.

The positivity rate in the county was 6% (29/487) on Tuesday, March 30; 4% (19/522) on Wednesday, March 31; 5% (27/506) on Thursday, April 1; 4% (21/495) on Friday, April 2; 3% (12/392) on Saturday, April 3; 10% (20/221) on Sunday, April 4; and 6% (17/264) on Monday, April 5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 176,625 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Wednesday, April 7, AZDHS was reporting 27 new deaths, and 750 new cases from 14,822 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 846,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,023 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 30.8 million confirmed cases and 556,561 deaths the morning of Wednesday, April 7. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,863,410 deaths from nearly 132 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, April 7.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, are now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is available to those ages 16 and up. The county webpage listing vaccination providers can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.