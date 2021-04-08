Briefs | Ducey signs bill to preempt federal gun laws

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Tuesday to prohibit police and sheriffs from enforcing federal gun laws that violate the 2nd Amendment.

Backers say it would ensure that the rights of gun owners are protected from what they say is the potential for overreach by President Joe Biden’s administration. Critics say it will undermine the rule of law and discourage law enforcement officers from enforcing federal gun laws to protect the public. They also say it’s an unconstitutional measure that will cost taxpayers to defend in court.

Everytown for Gun Safety delivered petitions earlier Tuesday urging Ducey to reject the legislation, HB2111.

5,000 people go to illegal party in Arizona forest

PHOENIX - More than 5,000 people gathered last weekend in the Tonto National Forest northeast of Phoenix for an illegal party that was broken up by U.S. Forest Service personnel, according to authorities. The Tonto National Forest requires a permit application to be submitted and approved for all gatherings of over 75 people.

Officers patrolling in the Sycamore Creek area Saturday night came across the unauthorized gathering.

According to Phoenix TV station KPHO, forest officials say campers and partiers restricted access by taping off sections of the main road to designate the party area and vehicles were parked all along the main roads.

Authorities said violations included DUI, double riding, speeding, reckless vehicle operation, staging camps in illegal areas, blocking roadways, illegal use of fireworks and target shooting.

By the end of the night, there had been seven vehicle accidents reported and multiple reports of stolen off-highway vehicles. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital after two quads collided.

Kelly raises $4.4M for Senate re-election bid

PHOENIX - Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly said Tuesday he raised nearly $4.4 million for his re-election campaign during the first quarter of 2021.

The formidable haul gives the Arizona senator a head start against Republicans looking to challenge him in 2022, when he’ll be one of the GOP’s top targets in its bid to retake the Senate majority. No major candidates have announced plans to run but several are considering it.

Kelly raised about $4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and went on to raise $100 million by the end of the election cycle. He and Republican rival Martha McSally both shattered Arizona fundraising records.

Kelly was elected last year by 2.4 percentage points to finish the last two years of the late Republican Sen. John McCain’s final term. He’s now seeking a full six-year term.

Navajo confirm first case of COVID-19 variant

WINDOW ROCK - The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported three more confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 B.1.429 variant on the Navajo Nation, which came from a test sample obtained in the Chinle Service Unit area.

The variant was first identified in the state of California and has since been detected across the southwest U.S.

“The new variant detected on the Navajo Nation should not cause us to panic, but it should motivate us to stay informed, to inform our loved ones, and to hold each other accountable for continuing to take all precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Nez said in a statement. “If you take all precautions and limit travel to essential activities, you greatly minimize the chances of contracting the virus.”