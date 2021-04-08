Car show slated for May 8 in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY – Pharoahs Car Club Arizona will hold a fundraiser to benefit local first responders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at the Golden Paradise Landowners Building, 5505 Highway 68 in Golden Valley.
Registration to enter a car in the show costs $20.
There will be music, food, drawings and an appearance by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be sold for $5.
There is no charge to attend, and the public is invited.
“This is a car show benefiting the first responders at Kingman Regional Medical Center as a thank you for all they have done this past year,” the car club wrote in a news release.
For more information contact Mike Goodwin at 707-287-3543.
Information provided by Pharoahs Car Club Arizona
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Obituary
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
- Downwinders: For long-time Kingman residents, the long wait for compensation may be over
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Kingman’s Anthony Charles Hall arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: