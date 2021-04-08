Car show slated for May 8 in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY – Pharoahs Car Club Arizona will hold a fundraiser to benefit local first responders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at the Golden Paradise Landowners Building, 5505 Highway 68 in Golden Valley.

Registration to enter a car in the show costs $20.

There will be music, food, drawings and an appearance by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be sold for $5.

There is no charge to attend, and the public is invited.

“This is a car show benefiting the first responders at Kingman Regional Medical Center as a thank you for all they have done this past year,” the car club wrote in a news release.

For more information contact Mike Goodwin at 707-287-3543.

Information provided by Pharoahs Car Club Arizona