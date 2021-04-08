Mohave County offers free firewood
KINGMAN – Looking for some free firewood?
The Mohave County Department of Risk Emergency Management is offering a limited number of free firewood permits to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
The county wrote in a news release that forestry health and wildfire mitigation activities at the county-owned Hualapai Mountain Park this winter generated “a sizeable amount of timber waste materials.”
The general public may request a free firewood permit and can gather up to one cord of wood during the months of April and May while supplies last.
For more information on permit requirements and scheduling contact the Mohave County Department of Risk Emergency Management at 928-753-0739, or email mike.browning@mohavecounty.us or jazmyne.tarkowski@mohavecounty.us.
Information provided by Mohave County
