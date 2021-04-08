New Mohave County jail supervisors take oath

KINGMAN – Thomas Davidson and Cody Delgado have been promoted to the rank of corporal, and Cody Stephenson has been promoted to the rank of sergeant, at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The new detention supervisors “have demonstrated that they have the knowledge, experience and drive to excel in their new ranks,” the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Davidson and Delgado have been employed at the detention facility since January, 2018. Stephenson has been employed at the detention facility since September, 2014.

The trio was sworn in by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster on Monday, April 5.

“We look forward to seeing them grow and excel within our agency,” Schuster said.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office