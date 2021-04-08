OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 09
Weather  49.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Angie Benavidez

Angie Benavidez

Angie Benavidez

Originally Published: April 8, 2021 2:45 p.m.

Angie Benavidez of Kingman passed away in Mesa, Arizona on March 22, 2021. She was born in what is now Sun City, Arizona on Sep. 26, 1933 to Aurora Ainza Moreno and Felix Moreno. She lived her life during a time of social change that meant she was forever evolving. Through it all, the power and strength of this woman was ever present.

Her parents, two oldest sons Frank and Jeff Cisneros; two sisters Mary Gamez and Lisa Lamarche; two brothers Edward and David Moreno; two husbands Jerry Cisneros and Tony Benavidez, Sr.; three daughters-in-law Charlene Cisneros, Machell Holman, and Lia Cisneros; a son-in-law John Heindel, and countless friends and other family members all preceded her in death. This wee wisp of a woman’s determination just kept her going.

Angie is survived by her children Gary Cisneros, Maria Mattingly, and Magi Byrne; and their brothers Earnesto and Wilfred Cisneros; grandchildren Terra (Andrew) Cisneros-Craker, Myrya Cisneros, Jason (Christina) Gordon, Jessica Gordon, Gary Cisneros Jr, Ryan (Veronica) Mattingly, Joseph (Lauren) Mattingly, Joe (Beth) Heindel, Rose Heindel, and Sierra Heindel; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers Leonard and George (Katrina) Moreno; sisters Rosemary and Rachel (German) Jimenez; brother-in-law Joe Gamez, and a plethora of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Since Angie’s mom died when she was but 5 years old, she was raised by her dad, Nana, and Tia Lupita Hernandez. She attended schools and met her first husband while living in Cashion. She and Jerry Cisneros moved to Gunnison, Colorado where their two oldest were born. Although Jerry was born and raised in the San Luis Valley of Colorado, Angie was from the Valley of the Sun. The drastic change in temperature was as jarring as the change in her familial surroundings. While Frank and Jeff were still young the family moved back to Phoenix where Gary and Maria were born. The entire family then moved to Kingman and their youngest, Magi, was born. Kingman may have proved to be the tolerable medium of the two extreme climate variables.

After Angie and Jerry divorced, she began working at the Mohave General Hospital where she was the assistant to the housekeeping director for more than 10 years. Always proving to be extremely independent, she made her own way and provided a stable, welcoming and loving home for her family. Upon leaving, she became a well-known and sought-after housekeeper for many prominent families in the area.

She eventually met and married Tony Benavidez Sr. and had their own business, T & A Janitorial Services, while she continued cleaning homes during the day. Even upon selling the business to retire, Angie remained busy. She volunteered countless hours at the Kingman Area Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, and polling places during elections. She would house sit, dog sit, provide companionship, and continued to clean a few homes and businesses. She suffered quietly with crippling rheumatoid arthritis but encouraged us all to persevere despite our own sufferings. She taught us to be self-reliant and steadfast. She did this not with verbal lessons but with how she lived her life.

She enjoyed her family, traveling when younger, houseplants, gardening and good music. Her grandchildren and especially her great- grandchildren brought that beautiful smile to her eyes. Just hearing their voices would have her brimming from ear to ear. Conversely, one would know immediately if she was not pleased with your actions.

In July of 2020, Angie made the decision to live alone no longer. She moved in with and was cared for by her granddaughter Terra and family in Mesa. On Feb. 3, 2021 she had a minor stroke which she spent a month recuperating from and then returned to Terra’s home. She passed peacefully the morning of March 22, 2021.

Angie was cremated and a small family gathering will take place April 17, 2021 at Gary’s home in Mesa. The gathered will honor and celebrate our matriarch’s life and give thanks for the opportunity to have known and loved her.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tony Hidalgo Benavidez Sr. - Naomi Eva Kitzmann - Noble B. Walls - Gail Kesler - Vinzenz Hubert Kandels - Margaret A. Lawson - Claire A. Monahan
UPDATED Obituary: Angela Helen Thomas
Obituary | Willa Lee Cobb
Obituary | Ann Pat Krueger
Drug mule gets 3 years in prison

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State