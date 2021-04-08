OFFERS
Fri, April 09
Preps: Flagstaff nips Vols 2-1 in baseball action

Originally Published: April 8, 2021 4:29 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF – Undefeated Flagstaff (9-0) scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to beat Lee Williams 2-1 in a high school baseball game on Wednesday, April 7.

Lee Williams had been nursing a 1-0 lead after senior Dylan Peterson drove in sophomore Troy Edwards, who had walked, with a single in the third inning.

Lee Williams outhit Flagstaff 6-5. Junior Ethan Klenke and seniors Rye Samson, David Dill, Dylan Petersen and Garrett Diem hit safely for the Volunteers, who fell to 5-3 on the season.

Diem pitched and surrendered two runs, including a homer, in six innings. He had eight strikeouts.

The teams play again at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10 in Kingman.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Barry Goldwater

PHOENIX – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team just keeps on winning. Barry Goldwater High School was the fifth victim of the season, as the Volunteers won 9-0 to remain undefeated at 5-0.

Only one of nine matches went to three sets, with Lee Williams junior Evan Taylor coming from behind to win 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in No. 3 singles.

The Vols won the five other singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Winners were No. 1 senior Logan Rosenbach, No. 2 sophomore Kohen Juelfs, No. 4 sophomore Reid Schichkner, No. 5 sophomore Elijah Larson and No. 6 freshman Brigham Damron.

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Rosenbach and Juelfs (8-0), No. 2 Taylor and Schickner, and No. 3 Larson and freshman Tyler McNiven (8-0).

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Barry Goldwater 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams girls tennis team continued its roll, staying undefeated at 9-0 by shutting down visiting Barry Goldwater High School on Wednesday, April 7.

In No. 1 singles, Lady Vols freshman Tatum Taylor battled junior Kaitlyn Bennet, winning 6-2, 6-4.

And Lee Williams dominated the rest of the singles matches, winning each in two sets while losing just four games. Winners were sophomore Becca Arave (No. 2 – 6-0, 6-0), freshman Madison Brisco (No. 3 – 6-0, 6-0), senior Lia Lucero (No. 4 – 6-0, 6-1), sophomore Grace Otero (No. 5 – 6-1, 6-0) and junior Chloe Atkinson (No. 6 – 6-1, 6-0).

In doubles play Taylor and Arave (No. 1 – 8-0); Brisco and Atkinson (No. 2 – 8-0); and Otero and Lucero (No. 3 – 8-1) notched wins.

