Eight of the new COVID-19 cases were logged in the Kingman area

KINGMAN – A patient in the 40-49 age range from the Bullhead City medical service area has died of COVID-19.

The death, along with 25 new cases of the coronavirus, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday, April 8.

Eight of the new cases were logged in the Kingman service area, including four in the age groups over 60 that are more vulnerable to complications of the disease. There were three cases ages 60-69, and one age 80-89. There were also two cases ages 11-19, and one each age 30-39 and 40-49.

There were also eight new cases recorded in the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City service areas, and one in an undetermined location in the county.

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to subside and the number of county residents vaccinated against the virus continues to grow.

There were 101 cases and two deaths in the seven-day period between noon on Thursday, April 1 and noon on Thursday, April 8.

That compares to 130 new cases and five deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 25 and noon on Thursday, April 1. There were 214 new cases and 10 deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Thursday, March 25; and 212 cases and 11 deaths between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 177 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 147, Lake Havasu City with 146, Fort Mohave with 48, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,919 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,927 for Bullhead City, 4,478 for Kingman, 1,624 for Fort Mohave, 1,100 for Golden Valley, 752 for Mohave Valley and 443 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 140 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 37 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,474 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,061 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,295 cases in the county. The county counts 598 deaths, while the state reports 692. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, April 8 there were 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 402 new tests for a positivity rate of 6%.

The positivity rate in the county was 5% (27/506) on Thursday, April 1; 4% (21/495) on Friday, April 2; 3% (12/392) on Saturday, April 3; 10% (20/221) on Sunday, April 4; 6% (17/264) on Monday, April 5; 4% (14/343) on Tuesday, April 6; and 4% (19/470) on Wednesday, April 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 177,497 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Friday, April 9, AZDHS was reporting seven new deaths, and 1,302 new cases from 28,684 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 848,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,062 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 31 million confirmed cases and 560,152 deaths the morning of Friday, April 9. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,905,412 deaths from more than 134 million confirmed cases on Friday, April 9.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, are now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine, if available, can be administered to those ages 16 and up. The county webpage listing vaccination providers can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.