‘Chillin’ on Beale’ set for April 17 in Kingman
Originally Published: April 10, 2021 5:55 p.m.
KINGMAN – The next edition of the Chillin’ on Beale car show will be held on Saturday, April 17 on Beale Street in downtown Kingman.
The event begins at 2 p.m. and “only ends when the cars go home,” the group wrote in a news release.
Participants are asked to bring their cars – ”classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it, and cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food and down-home Kingman atmosphere.”
For more information contact Chillin’ on Beale at 714-488-1843.
Information provided by Chillin’ on Beale
Most Read
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- 7-year-old critically injured after jet ski accident on Colorado River
- Obituary
- Obituary
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: