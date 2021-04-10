OFFERS
‘Chillin’ on Beale’ set for April 17 in Kingman

A Chillin’ on Beale car show will be held on Beale Street in downtown Kingman beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 10, 2021 5:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – The next edition of the Chillin’ on Beale car show will be held on Saturday, April 17 on Beale Street in downtown Kingman.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and “only ends when the cars go home,” the group wrote in a news release.

Participants are asked to bring their cars – ”classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it, and cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food and down-home Kingman atmosphere.”

For more information contact Chillin’ on Beale at 714-488-1843.

Information provided by Chillin’ on Beale

