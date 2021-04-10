OFFERS
City of Kingman’s recovery from cyberattack continues

Recovery operations continue as the City of Kingman slowly brings its computer system online following a cyberattack on Feb. 26, 2021. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 10, 2021 5:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman government operations are slowly getting back to being fully operational after a February cyberattack, the city wrote in a news release on Friday, April 9.

The city has categorized the incident as a criminal cyberattack, saying that it never lost control of its network. The city is still working to discover the extent of the attack and trying to discover if any information has been damaged. The city has a legal obligation to inform customers or team members if their information has been damaged or exposed.

“The City of Kingman is insured against this type of cyberattack and we are working closely with different agencies and an insurance provider to conduct the forensic investigation,” the city stated in the release. “Some of the steps in the investigative process is working to confirm where the possible cyberattack originated. At this time, the forensic analyses are trying to pinpoint whether this originated from a specific employee’s email or a link to a corrupted website.”

The City’s utility pay-by-phone system is back online, and payments can be made by dialing 928-753-8585. The city said customers may experience a busy signal due to the large call volumes.

Customers can also pay their utility bill in person or over the phone with a customer service representative. The city is waiving all delinquent notice fees at this time.

The city will be resuming the normal bank drafting process for customers currently signed up for bank draft (automatic bank account payments), beginning with utility bills with a due date of April 12, 2021 and later. The city is still unable to process automatic online credit card payments at this time, and it is still unknown when all systems will be fully functional.

Kingman Information Technology team members have been bringing government operations back online at a slow, safe pace, the release noted.

Kingman IT members have visited the city’s more than 20 work sites within the city getting email, internet access and some specialized programs up and running.

Some work functions, specialized software, files, etc., are still not accessible in some departments. The city hopes the majority of the system will be fully functional “soon.”

“Although certain emails may seem legitimate at first glance, it is more important than ever for people to be vigilant regarding emails they receive, because criminal cyberattacks can attack individuals, cities and even companies as large as Facebook (which recently happened),” the release continued. “The city is still working on the investigation and we will keep updating residents as information becomes available.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman

