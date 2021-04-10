OFFERS
Kingman issues 24 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 24 building permits in the week ending Thursday, April 8. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 10, 2021 6:09 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending April 2:

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 1104 Laurel Lane, Mohave Valley; reroof.

– Electric Light & Power: 2050 Aguila Drive, Mohave Valley; new 200 amp main service panel and 100 amp subpanel.

– Salmonsen Construction: 4146 N. Cholla Drive, Golden Valley; roof mount solar.

– Oscar Plancarte: Kingman; demo unsafe structure.

– Thomas Reese: Beaver Dam; single-family home.

– Kristopher Endgall: Yucca; carport.

– Hound Dog Excavating: Mohave Valley; demo home, patio and garage.

– David Amspoker: 3530 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; demo manufactured home with addition and awning.

– Tabco Construction and Electrical: Mohave Valley; new 400 amp main panel overhead.

– Ambient Edge: 29891 N. Sandy Point Drive, Meadview; HVAC replace 4 ton split heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 7812 W. Mahone Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC replace mini split.

– Barkhurst Electric: 1598 S. Elgin Road, Golden Valley; panel upgrade to 200 amp.

– Lorena Diaz: Dolan Springs; electrical 200 amp.

– Plumbing By Jake: 8543 S. Ocotilla Lane, Mohave Valley; water heater replacement.

– APO Electrical: Mohave Valley; new 400 amp service plus upgrade from 200 to 400 on existing panel.

– Mark Rosendahl: Topock; demo of existing mobile home.

– John Adan: 8275 Olive Ave., Mohave Valley; HVAC new 1 ton mini split.

– Mohave Rancho Lumber: Meadview; upgrade electrical panel to 200 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending April 8:

– Craig Fire Protection: 770 W. Beale St., Kingman.

– Aztech Petroleum: 3041 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel.

– Big D’s Home Maintenance: 3964 Pueblo Lane, Kingman; awnings; $160.

– Tri-Sun’s Engineering: 4788 Steinke Drive, Kingman; detached carport; $1,045.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3874 Easy St., Kingman; detached garage; $762.

– Linda Amold: 4870 Christy Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $712.

– Blue Marlin Electric: 922 Grandview Ave., Kingman; electric; $54.

– Angle Homes: 3458 McClintock St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3885 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,798.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3901 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,659.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3917 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,557.

– Sequoia Homes: 3665 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,715.

– Angle Homes: 3617 Corrales Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Angle Homes: 3353 Bermuda St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Angle Homes: 3615 Corrales Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Angle Homes: 3617 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Angle Homes: 3413 Spur Cross St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,234.

– Angle Homes: 3606 Spur Cross St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3881 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,604.

– Sequoia Homes: 3694 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,715.

– Karen Lopez: 2619 Yavapai Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $6,054.

– Advantage Pool: 2387 Acoma Drive, Kingman; pool; $895.

– New Leval Contracting: 1075 Kenwood Ave., Kingman; remodel; $530.

– Discount Sign Company: 209 N. Fourth St., Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 8:

– Arizona Auction Company: 3965 N. Benton St., Kingman; auction.

– Weather King of Stockton Hill Road: 4549 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; construction.

– Tri-Sensing Solutions: 3133 Mapuana Trail, Kingman; consultant.

– Phoenixhousepainting.com: 2202 W. Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix; contactor.

– A & B Propane: 2150 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; delivery service.

– Kingman Door Company: 3340 Fox St., Kingman; doors and windows.

– Olympic West Fire Protection: 128 South River Drive, Tempe; fire safety products.

– Mohave Mammals: 4085 E. Lum Ave., Kingman; information.

– Kingman Rock World and Gifts: 4988 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; retail trade.

– Tumbleweed Fabrication: 3902 Raymond Ave., Kingman; welding repair services.

