Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission to consider general plan amendment, rezone case

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a minor general plan amendment along with a rezone case for property in the vicinity of Western Avenue and Beverly Avenue at its meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Tuesday’s meeting will open with a review of council actions taken regarding zoning matters previously heard by the commission. Those include an abandonment case for a parcel of Rancho Santa Fe II, a conditional use permits case to allow a mini-storage facility for boats and RVs at the corner of Railroad Street and Southern Avenue, and a minor general plan amendment case and a rezone for properties at 3180 and 3186 Beverly Ave.

Moving onto new business, commissioners will consider a minor general plan amendment request from Canyon State Enterprises. According to the agenda, the proposal is to change the current land use designation from neighborhood commercial to intermediate density residential. The property is approximately .58 acres and located in the northwest quadrant of the intersection at Western and Beverly avenues. The intent is to develop the property as multi-family housing.

Following consideration of the amendment, commissioners will take up a rezoning case, again from Canyon State Enterprises and for the same property. City staff recommends approval, with a few caveats, including that all perimeter streets and new driveways will be constructed to standards at the time of development, and that retention/detention of runoff will be provided for.

Information provided by the City of Kingman