Kingman Transit Advisory Commission to meet Monday, April 12
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Transit Advisory Commission will meet electronically at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 12.
Monday’s meeting will include two reports, the first of which will come from the superintendent of public transit.
The second report to be heard by commissioners will be in regards to the Western Arizona Council of Governments’ transit plan.
Continuing on to old business, the commission will receive an update on the short- and long-range transit plan. Commissioners may discuss the matter after receiving an update.
No additional information was included within the commission’s posted agenda.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
