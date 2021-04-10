Letter | Thank you Air Force, Army, National Guard
Originally Published: April 10, 2021 5:34 p.m.
My wife, Frances, and I had COVID-19 in December, 2020.
We were in Kingman Regional Medical Center, and our nurses and assistants were U.S. Air Force personnel on active duty. Wow, thank you U.S. Air Force!
My wife and I received both vaccination shots at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. U.S. Army and Arizona National Guard on active duty gave the shots and did the paperwork. A big wow, and thank you very much U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and Arizona National Guard.
Vincent Beatty
Kingman
