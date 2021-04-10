Mohave Community College to loosen virus restrictions

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will look much more normal after Friday, May 14, which is also the date of two MCC commencement ceremonies that will take place at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Anderson Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.

After that, MCC will be officially at “Phase 3” of post-COVID reopening, despite troubling COVID-19 data emerging in Arizona and brought up by Danette Bristle, the accreditation liaison/compliance officer who, next to Kingman campus dean Fred Gilbert, is in charge of the college’s pandemic response plan. She spoke at the MCC governing board meeting on Friday, April 9.

“Arizona is experiencing a lull,” Bristle said about COVID-19 numbers. ”Unfortunately, our lull is gradually trending upward. … Our positivity rate has jumped to 7.2% in the past week.”

Despite that, after May 14, the college will be much more open to students, and students and faculty will return to campus after that date. Student services will be fully resumed.

While a virtual commencement ceremony is kept as an alternative, in-person commencement ceremonies will consist of over 80 graduates in the morning and over 140 graduates in the afternoon. The May 14 governing board meeting at 2 p.m. will be held at the Bullhead City campus and sandwiched between the two commencement ceremonies.

“We will look much more normal at the beginning of May,” Bristle said.

Chief Financial Officer Sonni Marbury spoke about MCC’s financial shape, which is very good. The college will be giving more money directly to students from $4.6 million in federal coronavirus aid that just arrived, Marbury said, which is “great timing.”

MCC already passed over $1 million of previously received federal aid to students and will be passing along almost $1 million more.

MCC is “on target with expenses,” Marbury said, and “lives within means,” which is “an excellent way to live.”

She also provided a report on the MCC Beale Street project that is coming close to opening.

At the moment, MCC facility director Don Montgomery is picking furniture with a local Kingman vendor for an amount not to exceed $60,000.

A record number of students registered for the summer semester, MCC Dean of Student Services Ana Masterton reported. She said there has been a 90% increase when compared to last year.

She said it’s not clear if this situation is temporary, and if it signifies that the community is considering itself over the pandemic and is ready to go back to school.

“We see big increases in summer registration,” Masterton, crediting the summer program and the community feeling more confident about the pandemic.



At the same time, the spring head count for all campuses was 3,400 students, Masterton reported, which is a 16% decline when compared to last spring. All campuses have been down with head count, she said.

Summer registration started two weeks ago, and the summer session will start June 1. Fall registration starts April 19 and fall semester starts Aug. 23.