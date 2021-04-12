OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 12
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Devin Booker scores 27 points, Suns rout Wizards 134-106

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Washington Wizards 134-106 in an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 11. (Miner file photo)

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Washington Wizards 134-106 in an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 11. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 12, 2021 8:51 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns used a 44-point third quarter to rout the Washington Wizards 134-106 on Saturday night.

Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 assists and Phoenix had only three turnovers to tie the franchise record. The Suns have won 17 of their last 21 games and are 37-15 overall.

Raul Neto had a career-high 24 points for the Wizards, and Russell Westbrook added his NBA-leading 22nd triple-double with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. They played without NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal.

There were 13 ties and 10 lead changes in the first half. Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer with a second left in the second quarter to give the Suns a 57-55 halftime advantage.

“We just had to lock in,” Booker said. “I think we were low on juice in the first half and they weren’t stopping. They are going to keep coming at you so we wanted to put some type of statement in the game and lock in. We did that and ran away a little bit and held that lead the rest of the time.”

The Suns opened the third quarter with a 21-4 run. Booker had 10 points in that stretch.

“In the second half we were getting stops and playing in transition,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Once we did that and Devin has it going like that, the spacing that we can provide him, we can be pretty difficult to stop.”

Phoenix outscored Washington in the 44-24 in the period to make it 101-79. The Suns shot 64% from the field in the third and were 6 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc. The 44 points were the team's season high for a quarter.

“They started raining 3s on us," Washington coach Scott Brooks said. "Attacking us, getting out on transition,”

Beal sat out the game because of back tightness.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Daniel Gafford, who was acquired by the Wizards in a trade with the Bulls at the March 25 trade deadline, returned to action after missing the previous six games with a right ankle sprain. He scored seven points in 14 minutes. … The Wizards fell to 8-17 on the road. … The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Wizards in the Valley of the Sun. … Thomas Bryant remained out with a left ACL injury and Davis Bertans (rest) also sat out.

Suns: Phoenix improved to 20-8 at home. The Suns evened the season series at 1-1. The last time Phoenix won the series was in 2014-15. …. The win also snapped a five-game losing streak to the Wizards at home. … The Suns have not lost consecutive games in more than two months since they lost three straight in late January. … Abdel Nader sat out his 11th straight game with right knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Utah on Monday night.

Suns: Host Houston on Monday night.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wizards beat Suns 128-107 for first home win
Booker scores 27 points, Suns beat Wizards 125-112, July 31
Booker struggles, Suns fall to Nuggets
Harris leads Nuggets past Suns 134-111
Devin Booker scores 27 points, Suns top Warriors
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State