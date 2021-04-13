35 more Mohave County residents infected with COVID-19

KINGMAN – The coronavirus continues to wane in Mohave County, with just 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported between noon on Friday, April 9 and noon on Monday, April 12 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. There were no new deaths in the county.

Of the 35 new cases, nine were recorded in the Kingman medical service area. There were two new cases each ages 20-29, 40-49 and 50-59, and one each age 30-39, 60-69 and 70-79.

The Bullhead City medical service area logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 18, including seven in the age groups over 60 that are typically more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus.

There were also four new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, and four in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to subside as the number of county residents vaccinated against the virus grows.

There have been 53 cases and one death reported in the four days between noon on Thursday, April 8 and noon on Monday. And there were 101 cases and two deaths in the seven-day period between noon on Thursday, April 1 and noon on Thursday, April 8. That compares to 130 new cases and five deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 25 and noon on Thursday, April 1. There were 214 new cases and 10 deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Thursday, March 25; and 212 cases and 11 deaths between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 177 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 147, Lake Havasu City with 146, Fort Mohave with 48, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,928 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,951 for Bullhead City, 4,486 for Kingman, 1,627 for Fort Mohave, 1,101 for Golden Valley, 755 for Mohave Valley and 441 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 140 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 37 in Yucca.

The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,538 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,108 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,344 cases in the county. The county counts 598 deaths, while the state reports 692. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, April 12 there were 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 189 new tests for a positivity rate of 11%.

The positivity rate in the county was 6% (17/264) on Monday, April 5; 4% (14/343) on Tuesday, April 6; 4% (19/470) on Wednesday, April 7; 6% (24/402) on Thursday, April 8; 3% (14/467) on Friday, April 9; 1% (6/470) on Saturday, April 10; 4% (9/206) on Sunday, April 11.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 178,826 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.7% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, April 13, AZDHS was reporting 19 deaths and 610 new cases from 13,759 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. Nearly 851,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,105 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 31.2 million confirmed cases and 562,080 deaths the morning of Tuesday, April 13. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,949,096 deaths from nearly 137 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, April 13.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine, if available, can be administered to those ages 16 and up. The county webpage listing vaccination providers can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.