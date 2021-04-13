Briefs | Ducey blocks transfer of Arizona voter registration website

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday vetoed a bill that would have given the secretary of state control of an online voter registration system that is currently managed by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In explaining his first veto of the year, Ducey said Arizonans recognize and appreciate the website developed by ADOT, and transferring control to the state’s top election official would remove checks and balances from the system.

The bill would have taken affect in 2023, after the end of Democrat Katie Hobbs’ term as secretary of state. Hobbs supported HB2360, which was sponsored by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh. The measure would have required Hobbs' successor to work with a committee of county recorders to run the website.

Ducey, a Republican, last week clashed with Hobbs when he signed a bill prohibiting election officials from accepting private donations to pay for election administration or outreach.

Tucson man gets prison for firearms smuggling

TUCSON - A Tucson man has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison for smuggling firearms and ammunition into Mexico. Prosecutors said 31-year-old Ruben Arnulfo Chavarin also was fined more than $10,000.

On 14 occasions between December 2010 and February 2011, prosecutors said Chavarin purchased eight firearms and over 21,000 rounds of ammunition in Tucson.

They said he provided the firearms and more than 12,500 rounds of ammunition to co-conspirators to be smuggled out of the U.S. and into Mexico.

In February 2011, authorities said Chavarin attempted to personally smuggle 8,700 rounds of ammunition into Mexico, but was arrested at the Port of Entry in Douglas.

Subsequent investigation revealed that shortly before his arrest, Chavarin had ordered 16 AK-47 style rifles and 10,000 rounds of ammunition, which he also intended to smuggle into Mexico.

While under indictment for seven weapons trafficking offenses, Chavarin fled to Mexico. He remained a fugitive for nine years until his arrest in 2020.

Man found dead at group home in Gilbert

GILBERT – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a group home in Gilbert, according to police.

They said 37-year-old Christopher Lambeth has been jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police responded to an unknown trouble call at the group home facility around 5 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they reported finding 49-year-old Steven Howells dead inside the home.

Police said Howells had obvious injuries, but no details were immediately released It’s unclear if Lambeth has a lawyer yet and police said they still are trying to determine what led to the incident.

Tucson officer shoots suspect with bayonets

TUCSON – A Tucson police officer shot and wounded a man wanted in a kidnapping and sexual assault case when the suspect allegedly charged the officer while holding a bayonet in each hand, the Police Department said.

The incident occurred Monday in a desert area in midtown Tucson after police received a report that the suspect was in the area, police said in a statement.

According to police, the officer confronted the suspect after a foot chase and shot the suspect when he charged toward the officer while brandishing the bayonets.

Police identified the suspect as James Nicholas Pacheco, 37, and said he was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Once released from the hospital, Pacheco will face charges stemming from the sexual assault and kidnapping Friday and the incident Monday.