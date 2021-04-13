Chloride man charged with felony dumping, intimidating a witness
CHLORIDE – A Chloride man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly dumping a large amount of trash along Old Boulder Dam Highway near Chloride, then allegedly threatening/initimidating a witness.
Jeffrey Marconi, 58, was charged with criminal littering exceeding 300 pounds and threatening/intimidating a witness, both class 6 felonies, according to a news release from Mohave County.
Detectives with E.R.A.C.E. were notified on Oct. 19, 2020 of an illegal dump site that included a broken home-made trailer containing miscellaneous trash, and a field of debris around it in the right-of-way of the road about a mile from Chloride.
An investigation linked the trailer to Marconi, who reportedly admitted to owning the trailer, but he failed to remove the trailer and debris after being issued a five-day notice for removal, the news release explained. After 10 days, the Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners volunteer group removed the trash, City Towing removed the trailer, and E.R.A.C.E. paid for the landfill dumping fee. Nearly 2 tons of items were removed.
(Information provided by Mohave County)
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
- Ducey signs bill banning private election grants
- Obituary
- 7-year-old critically injured after jet ski accident on Colorado River
- Obituary
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Obituary
- Wildfire destroys 12 homes; 200 people evacuated
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Obituary
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: