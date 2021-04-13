Cirque Legacy to perform in Kingman April 15-18

KINGMAN – The circus is coming to Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

Cirque Legacy has performances scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 15-16; and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18.

Tickets cost $15-$35 for adults. Children age 12 and under pay $5 if accompanied by a paid adult.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3se3ksx.

Information provided by Cirque Legacy