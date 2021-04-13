Crews battle wildfire near Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman
Originally Published: April 13, 2021 2:59 p.m.
KINGMAN – Kingman fire crews doused a brush fire behind Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.
The Kingman Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 that it was fighting a second-alarm brush fire off of Country Club Drive near the city-owned Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.
The Northern Arizona Fire District and Golden Valley Fire District assisted with station coverage.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
Most Read
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
- Ducey signs bill banning private election grants
- Obituary
- 7-year-old critically injured after jet ski accident on Colorado River
- Obituary
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Obituary
- Wildfire destroys 12 homes; 200 people evacuated
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Obituary
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: