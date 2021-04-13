OFFERS
Crews battle wildfire near Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman

Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire near the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. (City of Kingman photo)

Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire near the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. (City of Kingman photo)

Originally Published: April 13, 2021 2:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman fire crews doused a brush fire behind Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

The Kingman Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 that it was fighting a second-alarm brush fire off of Country Club Drive near the city-owned Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

The Northern Arizona Fire District and Golden Valley Fire District assisted with station coverage.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

