Crews battle wildfire near Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman fire crews doused a brush fire behind Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

The Kingman Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 that it was fighting a second-alarm brush fire off of Country Club Drive near the city-owned Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

The Northern Arizona Fire District and Golden Valley Fire District assisted with station coverage.

Information provided by the City of Kingman