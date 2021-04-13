Farners celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Joe and Donna Farner of Kingman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 17, 2021. Joe and Donna (Philipps) graduated from Mohave Union High School in Kingman in 1969, and began dating their first year of college in Prescott. They were married on April 17, 1971 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church. They have five children – Kerry, Kasie, Ian, Traci and Hayley – and 12 grandchildren – Kael, Kade, Logan, Kohen, Landon, Rylie, Mollie, Lincoln, Isla, Rigley, Greta and Indra. Joe retired from Farner Electric in 2007. He and Donna enjoy playing golf, volunteering at church and traveling. They are devoted to their children and grandchildren, never missing their many sports games, recitals and plays.