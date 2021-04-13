Obituary | Jacqueline Marie Glancy
Jacqueline Marie Glancy, 69, passed away at her home in Kingman on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born Aug. 21, 1951 to the late David and Helen Hughes. Jackie moved to Kingman in her teens where she graduated from Mohave County Union High School in 1969. After high school she met Kingman native Richard Glancy and they were married in Saint Mary’s on St. Patrick’s Day, 1974. Jackie and Richard spent the majority of their 46 years together in Kingman where they raised their children surrounded by family and friends. A strong woman with a creative soul, Jackie enjoyed the country life, never shying away from the steady stream of chickens, goats, dogs and wildlife that found their way through her home over the years. She was an accomplished artist and seamstress who loved antiques, genealogy, and a good ole jaunt through the countryside and possessed a green thumb that was the envy of many.
Jackie is survived by her husband Richard; children Kerry and John; loyal Chihuahua Daphne; and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her son R.B.; grandparents John and Dorothy; parents David and Helen; and brother David.
Jackie will join her family at rest in Kingman. No public services will be held at this time.
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
- Ducey signs bill banning private election grants
- Obituary
- 7-year-old critically injured after jet ski accident on Colorado River
- Obituary
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Obituary
- Wildfire destroys 12 homes; 200 people evacuated
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Obituary
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: