OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 14
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Reuse and Recycle: MC4 Computer Club adviser Andra Goldberg hopes to set another record for collected recyclable technology in 2021

Workers fill a bin with recycled computers and other technology items during the 2020 Technology Recycling Drive. The 2021 event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 24 at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. (MCC courtesy photo)

Workers fill a bin with recycled computers and other technology items during the 2020 Technology Recycling Drive. The 2021 event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 24 at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. (MCC courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 13, 2021 3:09 p.m.

Outdated and unused computers, DVD players, telephones and more clutter homes as people are unsure of how to properly dispose of their unneeded technology while protecting sensitive information. Come Saturday, April 24, Mohave Community College and the City of Kingman will provide a venue at which those items can be safely recycled.

The recycling drive has been ongoing for approximately 15 years, though, there have been some changes in the recent past. MCC started the drive on its own, and a few years ago, the City of Kingman came on board to assist with the transportation of the recyclable materials to Las Vegas along with other considerations.

“The City of Kingman Public Works is an incredible partner for us,” said Andra Goldberg, MC4 Computer Club adviser. “They provide the facilities and they transport all of the recyclable items to the recycling company in Las Vegas. Without them, it would be very difficult to hold this type of drive.”

The drive was once held twice a year, but two years ago shifted to an annual event due to a lack of response from the community. That shift has proved fruitful, according to Goldberg.

“We had a huge response last year,” she said of the 2020 spring recycle drive.

A record 20,700 pounds of computers, printers and other old technology was collected.

Residents are encouraged to discard their old or broken computers and technology devices at the drive, to be hosted by MCC’s MC4 Computer Club at the City of Kingman Public Works Department, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Items that will be accepted include computer components, recorders, MP3 players, video players, DVD/VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones and printers.

Televisions and car batteries, or items containing Freon, will not be accepted.

“Those are the ones that are tough,” Goldberg said of unacceptable items. “It’s very expensive to recycle those items, and that’s why we try to not have those come through.”

Club members are also alleviating what has historically been a concern for people looking to recycle their technology, especially computers. Those who bring in items that include hard drives can instruct club members to remove those hard drives before the technology is sent to Las Vegas. Those drives are then destroyed by hammers in front of their owners, or returned to their owners.

“I think it really encourages people to bring their technology, especially computers, because they don’t know how to get a hard drive out or they’re worried about it,” Goldberg said.

Approximately 45-50 hard drives were removed from computers during the 2020 drive, according to Goldberg. And she said that service provides a unique learning opportunity for those in the MC4 Computer Club.

“It’s a great experience for the students because you’re cracking these cases and seeing sometimes very antique technology,” she said. “So they’re getting a chance to open up these machines and see the parts right there.”

Goldberg said the process for dropping off items should be rather quick and easy, and she hopes that the drive can set another record this year. “Reuse and recycle,” is the name of the game, she said, adding that recycling old technology allows for some materials to be reused as opposed to them sitting in a landfill for decades.

“It’s spring cleaning time; it’s time to get through some of this old stuff that’s been sitting here forever,” Goldberg said. “Bring it to our recycling drive. We’d really appreciate it.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Recycle unused, broken technology
Technology recycling event coming Saturday
Mohave Community College and Kingman team for technology recycling event
Recycling event will take in old computers, TVs
Out with the old: MCC’s MC4 Computer Club and City of Kingman Public Works are hosting a technology recycling drive Saturday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State