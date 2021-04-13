Reuse and Recycle: MC4 Computer Club adviser Andra Goldberg hopes to set another record for collected recyclable technology in 2021

Outdated and unused computers, DVD players, telephones and more clutter homes as people are unsure of how to properly dispose of their unneeded technology while protecting sensitive information. Come Saturday, April 24, Mohave Community College and the City of Kingman will provide a venue at which those items can be safely recycled.

The recycling drive has been ongoing for approximately 15 years, though, there have been some changes in the recent past. MCC started the drive on its own, and a few years ago, the City of Kingman came on board to assist with the transportation of the recyclable materials to Las Vegas along with other considerations.

“The City of Kingman Public Works is an incredible partner for us,” said Andra Goldberg, MC4 Computer Club adviser. “They provide the facilities and they transport all of the recyclable items to the recycling company in Las Vegas. Without them, it would be very difficult to hold this type of drive.”

The drive was once held twice a year, but two years ago shifted to an annual event due to a lack of response from the community. That shift has proved fruitful, according to Goldberg.

“We had a huge response last year,” she said of the 2020 spring recycle drive.

A record 20,700 pounds of computers, printers and other old technology was collected.

Residents are encouraged to discard their old or broken computers and technology devices at the drive, to be hosted by MCC’s MC4 Computer Club at the City of Kingman Public Works Department, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Items that will be accepted include computer components, recorders, MP3 players, video players, DVD/VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones and printers.

Televisions and car batteries, or items containing Freon, will not be accepted.

“Those are the ones that are tough,” Goldberg said of unacceptable items. “It’s very expensive to recycle those items, and that’s why we try to not have those come through.”

Club members are also alleviating what has historically been a concern for people looking to recycle their technology, especially computers. Those who bring in items that include hard drives can instruct club members to remove those hard drives before the technology is sent to Las Vegas. Those drives are then destroyed by hammers in front of their owners, or returned to their owners.

“I think it really encourages people to bring their technology, especially computers, because they don’t know how to get a hard drive out or they’re worried about it,” Goldberg said.

Approximately 45-50 hard drives were removed from computers during the 2020 drive, according to Goldberg. And she said that service provides a unique learning opportunity for those in the MC4 Computer Club.

“It’s a great experience for the students because you’re cracking these cases and seeing sometimes very antique technology,” she said. “So they’re getting a chance to open up these machines and see the parts right there.”

Goldberg said the process for dropping off items should be rather quick and easy, and she hopes that the drive can set another record this year. “Reuse and recycle,” is the name of the game, she said, adding that recycling old technology allows for some materials to be reused as opposed to them sitting in a landfill for decades.

“It’s spring cleaning time; it’s time to get through some of this old stuff that’s been sitting here forever,” Goldberg said. “Bring it to our recycling drive. We’d really appreciate it.”