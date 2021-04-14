Preps roundup: Lee Williams beats Coconino 6-3 in baseball action

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School baseball team used a five-run first inning as a springboard to a 6-3 win over Coconino on Tuesday, April 13.

The first five runners of the game reached base for the Volunteers and came around to score, with senior Justin Talk delivering an RBI single, then picking up the save in relief of starting pitcher senior Garrett Diem.

Diem surrendered six hits, but didn’t break, striking out 11 batters and leaving six Coconino runners stranded in six innings of work.

Coconino threatened in the top of the seventh putting runners at first and second with no outs, but Lee Williams third baseman Levi Isaacs snared a hard-hit groundball, stepped on third for the force, and threw to first in time for the double play.

Coconino, which entered the game ranked 13th in the state in Class 4A, slipped to 5-5 on the season. Lee Williams, ranked 15th, improved to 6-4.

BASEBALL

Kingman 9, Tonopah Valley 1

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School baseball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 9-1 win over visiting Tonopah Valley on Tuesday, April 13.

Junior pitcher Zach McCray went the distance for the Bulldogs, allowing just six hits and one earned run while striking out five batters.

Kingman made their nine hits count, building a 3-1 lead through three innings, then putting the game away with a five-run fifth.

Freshman Caleb McCray had three hits and two RBIs to lead Kingman at the plate. Senior Eddie Tevita added two singles, while senior Coleton Padilla doubled. Junior Connor Ocampo drew three walks and scored three runs.

Kingman stole 11 bases, including three each by Zach McCray and senior Daniel Oliver, and two by Ocampo.

Fielding also figured in the outcome. Tonopah Valley committed six errors, while Kingman had one.

The teams play again at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Tonopah Valley.

Trivium Prep 11, Kingman Academy 6

Kingman Academy 5, Trivium Prep 2

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School baseball team split a doubleheader with powerful Trivium Prep at Southside Park on Tuesday, April 13.

The Tigers, in their final home appearance of the regular season, lost 11-6 in the opener, but rebounded to win the nightcap 5-2.

Junior pitcher Kaden Hatchell picked up the win for Academy, which is 5-5 on the season and ranked 16th in the state in Class 2A. The Tigers currently hold the final playoff slot in the state, but could move up after beating Trivium, which is 7-4 and ranked 11th.

In the opening game, Trivium Prep scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to erase a 5-3 deficit, then held on for the win. Academy had seven hits, including two each from senior Gage Edwards and freshman Cade Benson.

Academy plays next at Needles High School in California at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16.

Softball

Kingman Academy 11, Trivium Prep 0

Kingman Academy 15, Trivium Prep 2

KINGMAN – Junior Abbie Bean threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out nine of the 16 batters she faced as the Kingman Academy High School softball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Trivium Prep on Tuesday, April 13.

Academy won the opener 11-0 and the nightcap 15-2. Both games were shortened to 4 ½ innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. The Lady Tigers are ranked 12th in the state in Class 2A, and improved to 6-4 in their final home appearance of the regular season.

The Lady Tigers put on a power-hitting clinic in the opener, with junior Ammerisa Benson driving in four runs with a pair of homers, and senior Oreauna Holland adding a home run and a single to the seven-hit attack. Junior Ashlee Steele doubled.

In the nightcap Academy banged out 16 hits, including five doubles, and put the game away early with a 10-run first inning.

This time, Bean threw a four-hitter, striking out eight.

Senior Lynsey Day led the Lady Tigers at the plate, going 4-for-4. Senior Kiley Holloway had two doubles and a single while driving in three runs and scoring three runs, and Holland recorded a double, two singles and three RBIs.

Kingman 22, Tonopah Valley 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls softball team exploded for 15 hits and 21 runs in just four turns at bat while battering visiting Tonopah Valley 22-0 on Tuesday, April 13 in a game shortened to 4 ½ innings due to the mercy rule.

Meanwhile, Lady Bulldog senior pitcher Lilianna Valdivia completely shut The Phoenix down by throwing a one-hitter and striking out 12 of the 17 batters she faced. She improved to 8-1 on the season, and sports 1.91 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 47.2 innings.

Every Kingman starter hit safely, and junior cleanup hitter Maddy Chamberlain led the way going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs. Senior Allie Cazarez, sophomore Amber Lopez and freshman Faith BeKolay had two hits apiece, while junior Ashley Hartman scored four runs. BeKolay and and freshman Brooke Carter each had three RBIs.

Kingman improved to 8-1 with the win, and is ranked 14th in the state in Class 3A. Tonopah Valley fell to 2-9.

The teams play again at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Tonopah Valley.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Youngkers 0

KINGMAN – Lee Williams dominated Youngkers 9-0 in a boys high school tennis meet on Tuesday, April 13, winning four of the nine contested matched without losing a single game.

The singles sweep by the Volunteers was led by No. 1 senior Logan Rosenbach, No. 4 sophomore Reid Schickner and No. 5 sophomore Elijah Larson, who each won 6-0, 6-0. Other singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 2 sophomore Kohen Juelfs (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 junior Evan Taylor (6-1, 6-1) and No. 6 freshman Brigham Damron (6-0, 6-1).

In doubles play, Rosenbach and Juelfs won the No. 2 match 8-0 to improve to 8-0 on the season. They are both unbeaten in singles play as well at 8-0.

At No. 2 doubles, Taylor and Larson notched an 8-4 win, while Schickner and freshman Tyler McNiven won 8-1 in the No. 3 doubles match.

Lee Williams improved to 7-1 on the season, and is ranked 18th as a team in Division II, two spots short of making the state playoffs.

They could move up with a win over unbeaten and fourth-ranked Estrella Foothils (8-0) when the teams meet at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19 at Centennial Park.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Youngkers 0

BUCKEYE – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team swept Youngkers 9-0 to improve to 10-1 on the season on Tuesday, April 13. The Lady Volunteers are clinging to the 16th and final spot for the state Division II playoffs with one regular season meet remaining.

The Lady Volunteers never lost a set in beating Younkgers, with No. 1 singles player sophomore Becca Arave posting the narrowest win, 7-6, 6-2.

Other singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 2 freshman Tatum Taylor (6-2, 6-1); No. 3 freshman Madison Brisco (6-3, 6-0); No. 4 senior Lia Lucero (6-1, 6-0), No. 5 junior Chloe Atkinson (6-0, 6-2) and No. 6 freshman Berlynn Bratley (6-4, 6-0). Atkinson and Bratley remained unbeaten in singles competition.

In double action, Arave and Taylor posted an 8-1 win at No. 1, Brisco and Atkinson won 8-3 at No. 2, and No. 3 Lucero and Bratley scored an 8-4 win.