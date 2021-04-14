Red flag warning issued for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a red flag wildfire warning for the Kingman area from noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will occur shortly with a combination of strong winds, relative low humidity and warm temperatures all potentially contributing to “extreme fire behavior,” according to NWS.

Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph are in the forecast for today, along with gusts up to 40 mph. Humidity is forecast to sit between 7% and 15%, with the day’s high and low temperatures at 73 and 43 degrees, respectively.

“Any fires that start will likely spread rapidly due to strong winds and very dry conditions,” NWS wrote. “Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.”

Come Thursday, April 15, winds will die down to between 7 and 14 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

Information provided by the National Weather Service