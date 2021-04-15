City of Kingman’s utility billing portal back online

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Utility Billing Citizen Self Service online portal is again fully functional following a February criminal cyberattack.

The city wrote in a news release that upon initial login, customers will be prompted to change their password. The city will also resume processing automatic credit card payments beginning with bills due April 18. Any customers enrolled in automatic credit card payments with unpaid bills due between March 3, 2021, and April 17, 2021, will need to remit payment by another method.

Customers can access the online payment system by going to https://selfservice.cityofkingman.gov/css. They can also pay by calling 928-753-8585.

“At this time, we are still working to discover the extent of the event and trying to discover if any information has been exposed,” the city wrote. “The city has a legal obligation to inform any customers or internal team members if their information has been damaged or exposed.”

The city’s Information Technology team members have been bringing government operations back online at a “slow, safe pace,” the release noted. IT members have visited the city’s 20-plus work sites getting email, internet access and some specialized programs running.

Some work functions, specialized software, files, etc., are not yet accessible in some departments. The city is hopeful the majority of the system will be fully functional soon.

Information provided by the City of Kingman