Mohave Community College board won’t raise property tax rate, boosts faculty pay 10%

Mohave Community College will not be raising the property tax rate this year, the board decided April 9. (Miner file photo)

Mohave Community College will not be raising the property tax rate this year, the board decided April 9. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 15, 2021 2:50 p.m.

KINGMAN - Mohave Community College board members and administration have decided to not raise the college district property tax rate next year.

Board President Dr. Julie Bare said during an April 9 meeting the board will not vote for a tax rate increase next month. This is the second year in a row the board opted not to raise the college portion of the local property tax rate, which helps pay for college services throughout the county, the college wrote in a news release.

“The college does not have any debt, and as a result of fiscally conservative management, MCC is in a position that allows it to move forward in the next budget cycle without the need to increase that funding source,” said Sonni Marbury, the college’s chief budget officer.

College administrators also presented board members with statewide research that shows MCC faculty pay ranks last among the 10 community college districts in Arizona. The college has also seen an employee turnover rate of more than 20% over the past five years.

“Our students told us during the strategic planning process that hiring and keeping quality college employees is vital to student success,” said MCC Vice President of Administrative Services Jennie Dixon. “But we’re paying the least in the state, and that creates a very large roadblock to recruiting and retaining employees when they can literally go anywhere else in Arizona and earn more.”

The release noted that new faculty at MCC, for example, are paid $43,865 annually while their counterparts at Arizona Western College, the closest community college to the MCC district, are paid $54,100.

College representatives also reported that while faculty pay ranks at the bottom of the salary list, the Mohave County cost of living is the fifth highest among the state’s 10 community college districts.

Responding to Board Member Vance Miller’s question about the sustainability of maintaining a pay increase that would keep employees in line with other community colleges in the state, Marbury said, “Yes, the college is in a position to sustain it without increasing other revenue sources, or negatively impacting funding of any college services.”

Board Member Susan McAlpine, who has previously voted against raising the college district property tax rate, is in favor of a pay bump for employees.

“Although I am known for being conservative about spending money, I believe that all of our staff and faculty should be fairly compensated reflecting their efforts to make Mohave Community College an excellent resource,” McAlpine said. “Since this proposal requires no new revenue sources, I vote yes.”

The 10% pay increase for new faculty is more competitive with salaries paid by other community colleges across the state, according to MCC. It has support from students at the college, according to Jessica Perez, student representative on the college president’s cabinet.

“Our instructors are great, and we don’t want to lose them to other colleges where they can get paid more,” Perez said. “To see them getting paid the least in the state did not speak well of our region.”

State