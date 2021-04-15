OFFERS
Mohave County places ‘pause’ on J&J vaccines

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said the county will only be receiving and distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after a pause was placed on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to isolated cases of blood clots. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said the county will only be receiving and distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after a pause was placed on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to isolated cases of blood clots. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 15, 2021 2:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Local vaccine providers in Mohave County, adhering to instructions from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Mohave County Department of Public Health, have “paused” administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, partners in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program including CVS, Walgreens, Smith’s, Walmart, Safeway and Bashas’, are not scheduling Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointments at this time, Mohave County wrote in a news release.

The federal CDC and FDA recommended the pause based on six reported U.S. cases (out of 6.8 million doses) of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said her department “will await the outcome of the investigation. Until the pause is lifted, we will only receive doses of the Moderna vaccine.”

Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Information provided by Mohave County Department of Public Health

