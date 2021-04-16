OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 16
Weather  67.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona representative introduces bill to keep A-10 alive

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Arizona) has introduced a measure to keep the A-10 fighter plane in the air. (Photo by Noah Wulf, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2QwG6AMhttps://bit.ly/2QwG6AM)

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Arizona) has introduced a measure to keep the A-10 fighter plane in the air. (Photo by Noah Wulf, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2QwG6AMhttps://bit.ly/2QwG6AM)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 16, 2021 9:15 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona lawmakers have introduced a bill that would keep the A-10 “Warthog" attack aircraft in operation.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick introduced the bill in Congress this week to continue funding the plane, upholding a long tradition of Arizona congressional members working to keep the aircraft functional, the Arizona Republic reported Thursday.

The late Republican Sen. John McCain, who chaired the Senate Armed Services Committee, former Republican Sen. Martha McSally and other state lawmakers have played past roles in keeping the A-10 in the air.

Several other representatives have expressed support for the bill already, including Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego, Tom O'Halleran and Greg Stanton. Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly sponsored a Senate version of the bill.

The Air Force has used the A-10 Thunderbolt II since 1975, when the planes were delivered to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. It was the first aircraft designed for close support of ground forces, the newspaper reported.

“The A-10 Warthog is a vital fixture of Southern Arizona and the bedrock of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, which employs hundreds of airmen and contributes millions of dollars to our local economy,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

Kirkpatrick's district "is home to the largest contingent of the A-10 fleet, and preserving this aircraft is one of my top priorities,” she said.

The Air Force had planned last year to retire 44 A-10s but the plan was postponed after Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fighter planes in air show<BR>Air Force jets to fly at Kingman event
Kingman Photo | KAOL graduate completes A-10 pilot training
Restoration crew set to ship LBJ plane to Texas museum
F-16 lands safely at Phoenix airport after striking a cable
Pentagon could divert $30 million Fort Huachuca project to border wall
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State