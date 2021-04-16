OFFERS
Preps roundup: Coconino nips Lee Williams 7-5 in high school baseball action

Lee Williams lost 7-5 to Coconino in a high school baseball game in Flagstaff on Thursday, April 15. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Lee Williams lost 7-5 to Coconino in a high school baseball game in Flagstaff on Thursday, April 15. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 16, 2021 9:17 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF – Coconino scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to post a 7-5 win over Lee Williams in a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 15. The win avenged a 6-3 loss to the Volunteers on Tuesday, April 13.

Lee Williams collected 11 hits, led by sophomore Troy Edwards who went 3-for-3, and senior Rye Samson, who singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Seniors Dylan Petersen and Justin Talk added two hits apiece for the Vols.

Poor fielding played a role in the loss for Lee Williams, which committed six errors. Vols pitchers Levi Isaacs and Dylan Petersen combined to limit Coconino to five hits and four walks.

The Volunteers, ranked 12th in the state in Class 4A, are vying for one of 16 spots in the state playoffs. They fell to 6-5 overall and 5-5 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the loss, and play at Mohave High School at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.

Coconino improved to 6-5, and is ranked 15th in the state.

Softball

Coconino 15, Lee Williams 3

KINGMAN – Coconino beat Lee Williams 15-3 in a high school softball game at Centennial Park in Kingman on Thursday, April 15.

Coconino outhit the Lady Vols 18-9 and scored in six of seven innings to post the win.

Lee Williams fell to 1-12 on the season. They host Mohave at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Park.

