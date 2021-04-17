Arbor Day Fun set for April 30 at community gardens in Kingman
KINGMAN – Arbor Day this year falls on Friday, April 30, and the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens is hosting a community observance and celebration.
The gardens wrote in a news release that the Arbor Day Fun will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Dig It Kingman Community Gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave.
Arbor day is described as a “tree planting holiday” by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Planned activities are set to include a story and rock scavenger hunt.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to paint their favorite tree.
“We love trees and with the help of Mohave Community College we would like to give the first 50 families a free silver maple seedling that you can plant at home,” organizers wrote.
Those planning on attending are asked to RSVP on the gardens’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/digitkingman.
Information provided by Dig It Kingman Community Gardens
