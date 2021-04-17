OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, April 17
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona reports 480 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Arizona reported 480 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 17. State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is shown. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona reported 480 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 17. State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is shown. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 17, 2021 7:02 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona on Saturday reported 480 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths as the number of virus-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600 since late March.

The state's coronavirus dashboard listed pandemic totals of 853,050 cases and 17,151 deaths as the Department of Health Services subtracted two deaths from the number of fatalities.

There were 567 COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Friday, keeping that metric in the same range where it has been for the past three weeks.

The number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose neared 2.7 million, or 37.2% of the state’s population, with over 1.8 million people being fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard.

The state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks,, falling from 653.4 on April 1 to 624 on Thursday.

The rolling average of new deaths rose from 13 to 16.2 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona’s COVID cases rising while deaths slow
Arizona reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
State vaccination rate passes 30%
Number of pandemic deaths in Arizona nears 15,000
Arizona governor eases some restrictions as virus cases wane
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State