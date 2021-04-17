Kingman Airport commission to discuss rates and fees

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park Advisory Commission will discuss rates and fees, and will receive an update on the selection of the airport manager, at its meeting set for 3 p.m. Monday, April 19.

Interim Airport General Manager Joe Husband will provide an update on the selection process and results for the permanent general manager position.

Commissioners will also discuss status, direction and proposals for the rates and fees study under consideration, and perhaps take action.

Commissioners will receive training from the City Clerk’s Office, discuss a shift to hybrid meetings, and receive reports from industrial park and airport staff.

Information provided by the City of Kingman