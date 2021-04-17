Kingman Center for the Arts’ Art Showcase slated

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts’ 2021 Art Showcase will be held virtually this year starting the first Thursday in May, with singing, dancing, theater performances and more set to culminate with a live finale broadcast on Thursday, May 27.

KCA wrote in a news release that the showcase will be online at 7 p.m. every Thursday in May. The first three segments will be viewable at www.bealestreettheater.com and the theater’s Facebook page, with the finale on Thursday, May 27 airing live on Facebook Live.

“Each segment will feature performances by community members and highlight what KCA brings to Kingman,” the center wrote. “We will have singing, dancing and theater performances, a silent auction, as well as a tour of the current Beale Street Theater.”

There will also be two “special announcements” made during the showcase. KCA plans to reveal the finalized architectural design plans for Beale Street Theater, which have been prepared with the assistance of a staging consultant.

“Next, we will announce that Angle Homes will be offering the KCA a $100,000 matching grant for this 2021 year,” organizers wrote. “That means any funds donated this year, up to $100,000, will be matched by Angle Homes.”

The silent auction will feature locally donated items and art pieces. They will be on display and available for bid at the ArtHub from May 6-27.

“We invite everyone to attend this unique theatrical experience as you support the arts in Kingman,” KCA wrote. “We encourage donations online during the event or in person at the ArtHub to help us put the new design plans for the Beale Street Theater renovation plans into action.”

Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts