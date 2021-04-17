Kingman issues 10 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending April 9:
– Kenny’s Set Ups: Topock; manufactured home.
– Christine Veader: Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.
– Daniel Willis: Kingman; replace gas line and meter.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 4461 N. Eagle Drive, Kingman; demo burned manufactured home.
– Angle Homes: Kingman; Single family residence.
– A&B Propane: 4030 E. Window Rock Road, Lake Havasu City; propane gas line.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3032 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3027 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3010 E. Pero Dive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3016 Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3023 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Ambient Edge: 1162 S. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Baron Landscape & Pool Solutions: 7240 S. Martin Drive, Mohave Valley; fiberglass swimming pool.
– Wesley Baugus: 3596 N. Laguna Road, Golden Valley; repair 200 amp panel.
– Michael Johnson: 11844 S. Dateland Road, Yucca; reroof existing manufactured home.
– Jacob Lewis: Kingman; electric to well.
– Ambient Edge: 18241 N. Magnolia Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC replace 2 ton mini split.
– Meagan Douglas: Kingman; upgrade electrical panel to 125 amp.
– Ambient Edge: 26351 N. Apple Drive, Meadview; HVAC replace 2 ton mini split.
– Ambient Edge: 3967 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split system.
– David Nye: Topock; add electrical to inside of garage.
– Cindy Awalt: 1289 S. Egar Road, Golden Valley; 110 amp panel replacement.
– Robert Guy: 2079 Hackamore Drive, Mohave Valley; demo all structures.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending April 14:
– DeVault Electric: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; electric; $368.
– Lechner Construction: 3123 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $206.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 469 Beverly Ave., Kingman; demolition; $47.
– Chuck Myers: 2074 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $368.
– Main Construction/Landscape: 610 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $553.
– Streamline Solar: 2485 Mullen Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– SunUp America: 4925 Scotty Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– PM&M Electric: 1945 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Titan Power: 2924 Charles St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– PM&M Electric: 3267 Karen Ave., Kingman; electric; $222.
– Truelove Plumbing: 119 Beech St., Kingman; gas; $160.
– Angle Homes: 4363 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,897.
– Angle Homes: 3616 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,733.
– Angle Homes: 3615 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.
– Angle Homes: 3603 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,234.
– Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 4149 Ranchita Court, Kingman; pool; $1,212.
– Mohave County Pools & Spa: 1100 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; poo; $2,540.
– Plumbing By Jake: 3479 N. Jewel St., Kingman; remodel; $229.
– YESCO: 3480 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 14:
– Southern Desert Landscaping & Pools: 1524 E. Brenda Way, Kingman; construction.
– Weekend Warrior Construction & Disposal: 922 Sierra Road, Kingman; construction cleanup.
– ABCO Builders: 1673 Industrial Blvd., Kingman; contractor.
– Northern Arizona Arms and Ammo: 785 Country Club Drive, Kingman; firearms sell and trading.
– Lug and Tug Junk Removal: 4582 Glen Road, Kingman; transport service.
