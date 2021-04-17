OFFERS
Kingman issues 10 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 19 building permits in the week ending April 14. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 17, 2021 6:04 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending April 9:

– Kenny’s Set Ups: Topock; manufactured home.

– Christine Veader: Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.

– Daniel Willis: Kingman; replace gas line and meter.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 4461 N. Eagle Drive, Kingman; demo burned manufactured home.

– Angle Homes: Kingman; Single family residence.

– A&B Propane: 4030 E. Window Rock Road, Lake Havasu City; propane gas line.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3032 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3027 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3010 E. Pero Dive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3016 Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3023 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Ambient Edge: 1162 S. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Baron Landscape & Pool Solutions: 7240 S. Martin Drive, Mohave Valley; fiberglass swimming pool.

– Wesley Baugus: 3596 N. Laguna Road, Golden Valley; repair 200 amp panel.

– Michael Johnson: 11844 S. Dateland Road, Yucca; reroof existing manufactured home.

– Jacob Lewis: Kingman; electric to well.

– Ambient Edge: 18241 N. Magnolia Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC replace 2 ton mini split.

– Meagan Douglas: Kingman; upgrade electrical panel to 125 amp.

– Ambient Edge: 26351 N. Apple Drive, Meadview; HVAC replace 2 ton mini split.

– Ambient Edge: 3967 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split system.

– David Nye: Topock; add electrical to inside of garage.

– Cindy Awalt: 1289 S. Egar Road, Golden Valley; 110 amp panel replacement.

– Robert Guy: 2079 Hackamore Drive, Mohave Valley; demo all structures.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending April 14:

– DeVault Electric: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; electric; $368.

– Lechner Construction: 3123 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $206.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 469 Beverly Ave., Kingman; demolition; $47.

– Chuck Myers: 2074 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $368.

– Main Construction/Landscape: 610 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $553.

– Streamline Solar: 2485 Mullen Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– SunUp America: 4925 Scotty Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– PM&M Electric: 1945 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Power: 2924 Charles St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– PM&M Electric: 3267 Karen Ave., Kingman; electric; $222.

– Truelove Plumbing: 119 Beech St., Kingman; gas; $160.

– Angle Homes: 4363 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,897.

– Angle Homes: 3616 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,733.

– Angle Homes: 3615 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Angle Homes: 3603 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,234.

– Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 4149 Ranchita Court, Kingman; pool; $1,212.

– Mohave County Pools & Spa: 1100 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; poo; $2,540.

– Plumbing By Jake: 3479 N. Jewel St., Kingman; remodel; $229.

– YESCO: 3480 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 14:

– Southern Desert Landscaping & Pools: 1524 E. Brenda Way, Kingman; construction.

– Weekend Warrior Construction & Disposal: 922 Sierra Road, Kingman; construction cleanup.

– ABCO Builders: 1673 Industrial Blvd., Kingman; contractor.

– Northern Arizona Arms and Ammo: 785 Country Club Drive, Kingman; firearms sell and trading.

– Lug and Tug Junk Removal: 4582 Glen Road, Kingman; transport service.

