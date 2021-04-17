Kingman Miner April 18 Adoption Spotlight: Seth
These are Arizona’s children. A smart, funny and caring boy, Seth enjoys riding bikes, hiking, skateboarding and playing football. He also likes to cook and loves a good hamburger. At school, his favorite class is welding. He hopes to become a mechanic one day. Get to know Seth and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
April 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
