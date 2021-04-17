Kingman Republican Women learn how to combat socialism

KINGMAN – The Kingman Republican Women at a recent meeting hosted speaker Robert Del Grosso, who spoke about the differences between “Americanism” and socialism.

Del Grosso, a U.S. Army veteran, addressed a group of about 35 people, according to a news release from the women’s club.

He said that in a socialist society, the government controls everything from the curriculum in schools to health care. Individuals lack choices, and believe the government knows what is best for them. By contrast, he said the United States was founded on the U.S. Constitution and gives Americans myriad rights, the club wrote, summarizing the program.

Del Grosso reportedly described socialism is a ticket for free stuff which draws people in. He added that public service announcements are another way propaganda is disseminated. And he suggested the group form committees and regularly attend school board meetings, city council meetings and county board of supervisors meetings.

(Information proved by Kingman Republican Women)