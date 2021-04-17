OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, April 17
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Republican Women learn how to combat socialism

The Kingman Republican Women at a recent meeting hosted speaker Robert Del Grosso, who spoke about the differences between “Americanism” and socialism. (Courtesy photo)

The Kingman Republican Women at a recent meeting hosted speaker Robert Del Grosso, who spoke about the differences between “Americanism” and socialism. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 17, 2021 6:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Republican Women at a recent meeting hosted speaker Robert Del Grosso, who spoke about the differences between “Americanism” and socialism.

Del Grosso, a U.S. Army veteran, addressed a group of about 35 people, according to a news release from the women’s club.

He said that in a socialist society, the government controls everything from the curriculum in schools to health care. Individuals lack choices, and believe the government knows what is best for them. By contrast, he said the United States was founded on the U.S. Constitution and gives Americans myriad rights, the club wrote, summarizing the program.

Del Grosso reportedly described socialism is a ticket for free stuff which draws people in. He added that public service announcements are another way propaganda is disseminated. And he suggested the group form committees and regularly attend school board meetings, city council meetings and county board of supervisors meetings.

(Information proved by Kingman Republican Women)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Republican Women to host Army veteran Robert Del Grosso
Kingman Republican Women to host Arpaio, Gosar
Republican clubs host Kelli Ward, Kristi Blair and other guests
Republican clubs to host local peace officers, Trump committeeman
House Freedom Caucus leader Andy Biggs draws a crowd in Kingman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State