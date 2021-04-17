OFFERS
Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, April 24 in Kingman

The Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave., will host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 17, 2021 6:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave., will host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

KPD, along with area law enforcement agencies such as the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City police departments, are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment Education & Prevention Partnership for the effort.

“The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue,” KPD wrote in a news release. “According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain medications; 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants; and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family or friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”

The Mohave County events aim to provide an opportunity for Kingman area residents to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by properly and safely disposing of all unused prescription medication,” the release continued.

Additional information and resources will also be available Saturday. Glass syringes and other illicit drugs will not be accepted.

Information provided by KPD

