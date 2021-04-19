OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 20
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 related deaths for 8th day

There have been no COVID-19 deaths in the past eight days, the Navajo Nation reported on Sunday, April 18. (Photo by William Nakai, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3720MGy)

There have been no COVID-19 deaths in the past eight days, the Navajo Nation reported on Sunday, April 18. (Photo by William Nakai, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3720MGy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 19, 2021 9 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK (AP) — The Navajo Nation is finding no new COVID-19 related deaths for an eighth consecutive day.

The tribe on Sunday afternoon reported seven new virus cases but no additional deaths on the vast reservation.

The latest numbers bring the Navajo Nation's pandemic case total to 30,366 with the death toll remaining at 1,262.

Tribal officials said 16,477 people have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation, which stretches into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the tribe recently had a cluster of COVID-19 cases as a result of a family gathering where people were not wearing masks.

Tribal public health orders mandate that masks be worn on the reservation and a daily curfew is in effect. Restaurants cannot have dine-in services.

Navajo Nation roads also are closed to visitors and tourists, which doesn’t affect travel on state highways that run through the reservation.

Meanwhile, health care facilities across the reservation continue to offer the vaccine by appointment or at drive-thru events.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation reports peak high of 383 new COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Briefs: Arizona rolling averages of COVID cases, deaths drop sharply
Navajo Nation approves casino reopening plan
Navajo Nation to allow ‘soft reopening’ of some businesses
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State