State reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services on Sunday and Monday, April 18-19 reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County.

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to subside as the number of county residents vaccinated against the virus grows.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available.

“Those who want a vaccination and have been putting it off for whatever reason, should realize that now is the perfect time to make that appointment for the first dose of Moderna,” the county wrote in a news release.

There were 101 cases and five deaths reported between Thursday, April 8 and Thursday, April 15; and 101 cases and two deaths in the seven-day period between noon on Thursday, April 1 and noon on Thursday, April 8. That compares to 130 new cases and five deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 25 and April 1; and 214 new cases and 10 deaths between Thursday, March 18 and Thursday, March 25.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 178 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 148, Lake Havasu City with 147, Fort Mohave with 48, Golden Valley with 31 and Mohave Valley with 18.

The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,947 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,972 for Bullhead City, 4,495 for Kingman, 1,635 for Fort Mohave, 1,102 for Golden Valley, 759 for Mohave Valley and 442 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 141 cases in Topock, 52 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,613 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,177 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,426 cases in the county. The county counts 603 deaths, while the state reports 698. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, April 18 there were two new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 438 new tests for a positivity rate of less than 1%.

The positivity rate in the county was 4% (9/206) on Sunday, April 11; 11% (20/189) on Monday, April 12; 2% (9/522) on Tuesday, April 13; 1% (7/479) on Wednesday, April 14; and 6% (30/504) on Thursday, April 15; 5% on Friday, April 16; and 5% (11/228) on Saturday, April 17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 181,481 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.6% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Monday, April 19, AZDHS was reporting no deaths and 692 new cases from 13,952 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 854,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,153 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 31.7 million confirmed cases and 567,422 deaths on Monday, April 19. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,024,099 deaths from more than 141 million confirmed cases on Monday, April 19.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine, if available, can be administered to those ages 16 and up. The county webpage listing vaccination providers can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.