Californians arrested on alleged drug, weapon felonies
KINGMAN – Robert Jason Urquiza, 45, and Michael Anthony Rist, 41, both of Riverside, California, were arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, April 16 on suspicion of multiple felony drug and weapons charges.
MCSO wrote in a news release that at approximately 10:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of S. Golden Shores Parkway and E. Shore Drive. A records check of the vehicle revealed a suspended registration, according to law enforcement.
Deputies approached the vehicle and observed two male subjects inside. Deputies made a passenger-side approach and contacted the front-seat passenger, identified as Rist. Deputies reportedly smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the passenger and observed a white, crystalized substance in his lap. Rist was then detained.
Deputies then contacted the driver, identified as Urquiza, who notified deputies of a weapon in the vehicle and was detained. K-9 Grimm was requested and performed an outer sniff of the vehicle, and alerted to a positive odor of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed methamphetamine, a scale, assorted drug paraphernalia, multiple knives and a handgun. MCSO wrote that a records check revealed the weapon to be stolen, while another records check showed both subjects to be prohibited possessors.
Urquiza was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. Rist was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. Both were transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
- The Mother Road welcomes Route 66 Bike Week: Event aims to boost small businesses
- Kingman police arrest woman for alleged vehicle theft, reckless driving
- Obituary
- Chloride man charged with felony dumping, intimidating a witness
- Crews battle wildfire near Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman
- Tinnell resigns as clerk of court
- Cirque Legacy to perform in Kingman April 15-18
- Obituary
- AZGFD conducting aerial gunning of coyotes
- Red flag warning issued for Kingman area
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Obituary
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: