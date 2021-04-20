Community View | Learning to battle those pesky rabbits

No doubt gardening has become a passion during the pandemic. Confident that I had conquered the mysteries of the gardening world, I proceeded to plant my babies in my new fenced-in flower beds. Babysitting and keeping watch over them every day, weeding and watering their little tender leaves. Aaah! Satisfaction.

I thought that they were safe and I was being a good steward of these tender plants. Not so fast! One morning I happily went on my routine walk to see what my plants needed and voila, all gone! What happened! How did the little critters get in!

In a panic, I searched for the breach in the fencing and could find none. I read again – 6 inches below ground and at least 2 feet high. Check, check and double check. No breach. So what happened?

Determined to find out, I put on my detective gear and armed with a flashlight that night, I sat in a chair with my camouflage hat and shirt and waited. Then, I saw them, slowly approaching my fence, hopping and wiggling their cute little noses. To my amazement, they began to climb my fence!

Yes, it’s true! Rabbits climb! I thought I used good fencing but what I found out was, the fencing has to be consistent. It has to have holes 1 inch or less. The wire I used was 1 inch at the bottom but going upward, it widened to 3 inches, thus my breach. That fencing was expensive! Chicken wire is best. I found out too late that expensive isn’t always better. I also learned that defeat isn’t in my DNA.

Yes, I started over. A much wiser approach and much cheaper fencing. So far, my babies are safe and sound and thriving in the Arizona sun. Having trouble with rabbits in your garden? Let me ask you, what’s in your DNA?

(Sally Morisset is a resident of Golden Valley.)