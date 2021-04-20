OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 21
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community View | Steps must be taken to protect pedestrians

RICH LIBERTINE
Originally Published: April 20, 2021 5:03 p.m.

It baffles me that the value of life and limb of American citizens, here in Kingman and all over cities of our nation for that matter, can vary so widely. I speak of private locations such as shopping malls and other high-traffic pedestrian areas.

Traffic laws don’t mean a thing at these frequented locations where there should be at least equal value for safety of human life and limb as there is on city streets.

A case in point is the strip mall with the PetSmart just off Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. I visit this store every day with my pet dog and we both know all the employees by their first names. I am a witness to this highly visited establishment by both young children and their parents. These unsuspecting pedestrians are prime targets for a disaster.

The entrance to PetSmart does have a fading crosswalk marked, in addition to inadequate speed bumps that offer no incentive to slow down. Furthermore, oncoming traffic is emboldened to speed up by the traffic signal showing green on Stockton Hill Road.

In addition, a young female employee of PetSmart was recently struck in said crosswalk on the hand. She at the last moment turned her body instinctively out of harm’s way. The driver looked out his back window, realizing he had hit the girl, and showed a raised thumb asking if she was OK. She replied OK. But she told the manager of the store that she saw the driver texting when the incident occurred.

Moreover, in this same mall exists other hazards such as the opposing stop signs behind the Arco gas station, one of which is so weather beaten it is hard to realize what its intended traffic message is. Some stop but many do not. It’s as if these signs don‘t exist for drivers.

The obvious solution I can offer is to drastically increase the height of the speed bumps so as to force drivers to stop to avoid hitting their heads on the roofs of their vehicles.

(Rich Libertini is a resident of Kingman.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Pedestrian struck outside Andy Devine crosswalk; police issue warning
KRMC eyes crosswalk on Beverly Avenue
Kingman traffic: Stockton Hill Road proposals include roundabout
Accident won't change traffic control on Pinal St.
City Council talks traffic calming to make roadways safer
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State