Community View | Steps must be taken to protect pedestrians

It baffles me that the value of life and limb of American citizens, here in Kingman and all over cities of our nation for that matter, can vary so widely. I speak of private locations such as shopping malls and other high-traffic pedestrian areas.

Traffic laws don’t mean a thing at these frequented locations where there should be at least equal value for safety of human life and limb as there is on city streets.

A case in point is the strip mall with the PetSmart just off Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. I visit this store every day with my pet dog and we both know all the employees by their first names. I am a witness to this highly visited establishment by both young children and their parents. These unsuspecting pedestrians are prime targets for a disaster.

The entrance to PetSmart does have a fading crosswalk marked, in addition to inadequate speed bumps that offer no incentive to slow down. Furthermore, oncoming traffic is emboldened to speed up by the traffic signal showing green on Stockton Hill Road.

In addition, a young female employee of PetSmart was recently struck in said crosswalk on the hand. She at the last moment turned her body instinctively out of harm’s way. The driver looked out his back window, realizing he had hit the girl, and showed a raised thumb asking if she was OK. She replied OK. But she told the manager of the store that she saw the driver texting when the incident occurred.

Moreover, in this same mall exists other hazards such as the opposing stop signs behind the Arco gas station, one of which is so weather beaten it is hard to realize what its intended traffic message is. Some stop but many do not. It’s as if these signs don‘t exist for drivers.

The obvious solution I can offer is to drastically increase the height of the speed bumps so as to force drivers to stop to avoid hitting their heads on the roofs of their vehicles.

(Rich Libertini is a resident of Kingman.)