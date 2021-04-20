Controlled burn at wastewater treatment plant to start April 22

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has announced that a controlled burn at the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant will begin on Thursday, April 22 and run through Friday, May 7.

The city wrote in a news release that its Wastewater Division will be conducting the burn of cattails and bulrush at the treatment plant.

The wastewater treatment plant is located north of Kingman Municipal Airport at 5925 E. Highway 66.

Burning will take place between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the duration of the burn.

Burning will only occur when weather conditions are favorable, officials explained in the news release.

Information provided by the City of Kingman Wastewater Division