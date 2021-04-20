Controlled burn at wastewater treatment plant to start April 22
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has announced that a controlled burn at the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant will begin on Thursday, April 22 and run through Friday, May 7.
The city wrote in a news release that its Wastewater Division will be conducting the burn of cattails and bulrush at the treatment plant.
The wastewater treatment plant is located north of Kingman Municipal Airport at 5925 E. Highway 66.
Burning will take place between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the duration of the burn.
Burning will only occur when weather conditions are favorable, officials explained in the news release.
Information provided by the City of Kingman Wastewater Division
- The Mother Road welcomes Route 66 Bike Week: Event aims to boost small businesses
- Kingman police arrest woman for alleged vehicle theft, reckless driving
- Obituary
- Chloride man charged with felony dumping, intimidating a witness
- Crews battle wildfire near Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman
- Tinnell resigns as clerk of court
- Cirque Legacy to perform in Kingman April 15-18
- Obituary
- AZGFD conducting aerial gunning of coyotes
- Red flag warning issued for Kingman area
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Obituary
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: