Fundraiser for Golden Valley firefighters set for April 24
GOLDEN VALLEY – A fundraiser for Golden Valley firefighters is slated for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Great American Pizza, 6775 Highway 68, in Golden Valley.
Proceeds will be used to help the fire district purchase specialized equipment for firefighters.
“These dedicated first responders need and deserve all the support we can provide them,” Sue Foster, Golden Valley Fire District Board chair, said in a news release.
Fire trucks, lifesaving equipment and a helicopter will be on display. Food and drinks will be sold and horseshoe and cornhole contests are planned.
There will also be a drawing for an FN15 5.56 MM MLok carbine rifle with a Holsun scope. Tickets cost $5.
Attendees will also get the opportunity to meet district firefighters.
Information provided by Golden Valley Fire District
- The Mother Road welcomes Route 66 Bike Week: Event aims to boost small businesses
- Kingman police arrest woman for alleged vehicle theft, reckless driving
- Obituary
- Chloride man charged with felony dumping, intimidating a witness
- Crews battle wildfire near Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman
- Tinnell resigns as clerk of court
- Cirque Legacy to perform in Kingman April 15-18
- Obituary
- AZGFD conducting aerial gunning of coyotes
- Red flag warning issued for Kingman area
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Obituary
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: