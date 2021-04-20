OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 21
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fundraiser for Golden Valley firefighters set for April 24

A fundraiser to purchase equipment for the Golden Valley Fire District will be held Saturday, April 24 at Great American Pizza, 6775 Highway 68, in Golden Valley. (Miner file photo)

A fundraiser to purchase equipment for the Golden Valley Fire District will be held Saturday, April 24 at Great American Pizza, 6775 Highway 68, in Golden Valley. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 20, 2021 3:49 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – A fundraiser for Golden Valley firefighters is slated for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Great American Pizza, 6775 Highway 68, in Golden Valley.

Proceeds will be used to help the fire district purchase specialized equipment for firefighters.

“These dedicated first responders need and deserve all the support we can provide them,” Sue Foster, Golden Valley Fire District Board chair, said in a news release.

Fire trucks, lifesaving equipment and a helicopter will be on display. Food and drinks will be sold and horseshoe and cornhole contests are planned.

There will also be a drawing for an FN15 5.56 MM MLok carbine rifle with a Holsun scope. Tickets cost $5.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to meet district firefighters.

Information provided by Golden Valley Fire District

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Charity Car Show benefits "Homes For Heroes," Saturday, Feb. 29
Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
Effort to recall Mohave County Supervisor Bishop fails
Car show slated for May 8 in Golden Valley
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State