Fundraiser for Golden Valley firefighters set for April 24

GOLDEN VALLEY – A fundraiser for Golden Valley firefighters is slated for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Great American Pizza, 6775 Highway 68, in Golden Valley.

Proceeds will be used to help the fire district purchase specialized equipment for firefighters.

“These dedicated first responders need and deserve all the support we can provide them,” Sue Foster, Golden Valley Fire District Board chair, said in a news release.

Fire trucks, lifesaving equipment and a helicopter will be on display. Food and drinks will be sold and horseshoe and cornhole contests are planned.

There will also be a drawing for an FN15 5.56 MM MLok carbine rifle with a Holsun scope. Tickets cost $5.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to meet district firefighters.

