Kingman student inducted in NAU honor society

KINGMAN – Sarina Sommers of Kingman was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Northern Arizona University.

Sommers is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

Information provided by Phi Kappa Phi