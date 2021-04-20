KRMC Foundation to host annual Race for Hospice

Kingman – The Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation will host the annual Mary Chan’s Route 66 Race for Hospice starting at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, May 8 in downtown Kingman.



The proceeds from the event will help pay for ongoing operating expenses of the Joan & Diana Hospice Home in Kingman. The hospice home provides end-of-life care to individuals and offers respite to their families.

In addition to the 10k and 5k races, the event includes a 1k race on Route 66 for juniors ages 12 and under and a 5k walk for all ages.

An awards ceremony will follow the race, with awards presented to the top three race finishers in each age group by gender.

The entry fee is $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. The entry fee for adults who register after May 7 will increase to $30. Racers and walkers can sign up online at www.active.com or call Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.

All participants will receive a custom T-shirt. Packet pick up will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, May 7 at the Dambar & Steakhouse, where participants will also receive a 20% discount for a meal.

Information provided by the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation